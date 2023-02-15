Rising: February 15, 2023

Biden, Trudeau offer no answers on spy balloon embarrassment

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the Biden administration’s handling of several unidentified flying objects that have appeared and shot down from U.S.’ airspace.

Briahna Joy Gray: East Palestine Ohio train disaster caused by corporate greed; media is complicit

Briahna Joy Gray makes the case that corporations must pay for the effect that their dangerous practices can have on the environment.

Glenn Greenwald blasts West’s Nord Stream pipeline narrative, corporate media’s blown coverage

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to President Biden’s 2022 comment that he would “end” the Nord Stream pipelines.

CRINGE: Sen. Dianne Feinstein unaware of own retirement announcement when asked

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) announcement that she will not be seeking reelection.

World Health Organization abandons investigation of Covid-19 origins, blames China

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discusses the World Health Organization’s decision to halt its phase 2 investigation of the origins of Covid.

Biden admin’s ‘wishy-washy’ Ohio train disaster response slammed by critics: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk to entrepreneur Nick Drombosky and Rebecca Burns, reporter at The Lever, about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The View flips out over Nikki Haley campaign announcement, slam fmr gov as ‘grifter, chameleon’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss “The View ” hosts’ reactions to Nikki Haley’s announcement that she will be running for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

Fact check: Did Epstein document dump just expose more associates?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave a list of names included in court documents that unveil who might have visited Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous island.

