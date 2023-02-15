Open in App
Albany, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Live at 9: Hands-only CPR demonstration

By Jill Szwed,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJ8ie_0koIvkMk00

Each year more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. Survival depends on immediately receiving CPR. The survival of a cardiac arrest victim can double or triple if CPR is immediately performed. During this American Heart Health Month it is recommended that at least one person in the family learn hands-only CPR.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Dr. Heidi Cordi, an ER physician at Albany Medical Center; Frankie Rodriguez of Colonie EMS and Infinity Med; and Dr. Warren Hayashi, an EMS fellow at Albany Med guided the News10 in the Morning Team through hands-only CPR and AED demonstrations.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY newsLocal Albany, NY
Best restaurants in Hudson, according to Yelp
Hudson, NY2 days ago
Police arrest suspect in Madison Avenue stabbing
Albany, NY3 hours ago
Vegan eatery reopening in Albany with new name
Albany, NY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Suzie’ from ‘Stranger Things’ coming to Johnstown
Johnstown, NY2 days ago
Scotia man pleads guilty to attempted burglary
Scotia, NY8 hours ago
SP: Wilton man arrested after shooting child with BB gun
Wilton, NY2 days ago
Troy woman arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks
Troy, NY2 days ago
Rosendale man arrested, charged with manslaughter
Saugerties, NY1 day ago
SP: Hadley man arrested after sledgehammer incident
Hadley, NY2 days ago
Mekeel Christian tops Shaker in jump to Class AA
Latham, NY14 hours ago
Hiker and her dog rescued in Adams
Adams, MA2 days ago
Schaghticoke man killed in fatal crash on NY-40
Schaghticoke, NY2 days ago
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for stealing from trust fund
Johnstown, NY2 days ago
Officers subpoenaed in Spa City shooting case
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
Police investigate body in Mohawk River
Schenectady, NY23 hours ago
Suspicious bag found in Albany, investigation ongoing
Albany, NY1 day ago
Man sentenced 30 months in prison for mailing a threatening letter to victim
Marcy, NY2 days ago
Parkview Apartments tenants return home
Albany, NY22 hours ago
Police: Philmont man arrested for attempted murder
Philmont, NY1 day ago
Moreau man indicted on murder charges for fatal crash
Wilton, NY2 days ago
Crash leads to lane closure on I-787 in Colonie
Colonie, NY6 hours ago
Mayben's 32 pushes Green Tech past La Salle, and on to the Class AA quarterfinals
Albany, NY15 hours ago
Dealership raises $70K for Glens Falls Hospital scholarships
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Crews respond to St. Johnsville fire Monday night
Saint Johnsville, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy