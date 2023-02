Fightful

Taya Valkyrie: I Know What I Bring To The Table As A Performer, I Wanna Focus My Energy In One Place By Skylar Russell, 8 days ago

By Skylar Russell, 8 days ago

Taya Valkyrie discusses why she wants to find a permanent home in wrestling. While speaking to Fightful for a recent interview, Taya Valkyrie noted that ...