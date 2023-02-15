‘The Rock’ at MSU was painted with pro-gun message overnight before being re-painted

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Rock, a popular gathering spot on Michigan State’s campus that was painted Tuesday to say ‘How many more?’ was repainted with a pro-gun message overnight.

With dozens of flowers laying on the ground, The Rock was painted with a message that said “Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus.”

This of course comes two days after three Michigan State students were shot and killed and five more were critically injured.

Shortly after students saw the message, a new message was painted that said “To those we to lost – to those healing – Brian – Arielle – Alexandria” which are the names of the three victims identified by Michigan State University Police.

Since the incident, 43-year-old Anthony McRae has been identified as the suspect. Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A vigil is scheduled to be at The Rock Wednesday night at 6 p.m. and a peaceful sit-down event at the Capitol is scheduled from 11-3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.