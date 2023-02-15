Man lunges at Buffalo supermarket gunman during sentencing

A man lunged at the 19-year-old who was convicted of killing 10 people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, forcing officers to rush the gunman out of the courtroom.

Payton Gendron is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to state murder and domestic terrorism charges last November.

The man rushed at Gendron amid the impassioned testimony of Barbara Massey, the sister of Buffalo shooting victim Katherine Massey.

“My son called Kat ‘triple Black’ because she was so proud of her heritage,” Massey said. “My nephew said Kat was a saint among sinners. My sister Katherine Massey was a great person.”

“You going to come to our city and decide you don’t like Black people. Man, you don’t know a damn thing about Black people,” she added, speaking directly to Gendron at the hearing. “We’re human. … We never go to no neighborhoods and take people out.”

As Massey was speaking, a man came up behind her and lunged at Gendron. The 19-year-old was removed from the courtroom amid the commotion.

Gendron targeted the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black Buffalo neighborhood in his May attack. All 10 victims of the shooting were Black.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan urged everyone to “conduct ourselves appropriately,” before bringing Gendron back into the courtroom.

“I understand that emotion, and I understand the anger, but we cannot have that in the courtroom,” Eagan added.

–Updated at 11:23 a.m.

