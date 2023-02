syvnews.com

Cress Pass: The LPBUA did this to itself — and the schools By Kenny Cress kcress@santamariatimes.com, 8 days ago

The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) and the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) are on the outs. The CCAA cut ties with the LPBUA ...