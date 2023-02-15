Open in App
Wilton, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Wilton Fire Department hosts pasta dinner fundraiser

By Ben Mitchell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fe6b4_0koItLZ700

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Wilton Fire Department is hosting a pasta fundraiser on Friday, February 17, to raise funds for the South High Marathon Dance . The dinner will be held at 270 Ballard Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $10 per person, with dine-in or takeout available.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Local South Glens Falls High School students will be serving the meals. During the event, visitors can also tour the station and learn about how to join as volunteer firefighters.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Niskayuna hosts first bone marrow drive in March
Niskayuna, NY1 day ago
Rock the Dock returning to Lake George in July
Lake George, NY3 hours ago
Stewart’s Shops donates milk cards to local food pantry
Johnstown, NY3 hours ago
Schenectady Restaurant Week: Tara Kitchen serving up a taste of Morocco
Schenectady, NY7 hours ago
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society flooded with donations
Albany, NY1 day ago
Dealership raises $70K for Glens Falls Hospital scholarships
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Stewart’s plans new shop at former Grandma’s Pies in Colonie
Colonie, NY1 day ago
Massie’s Restaurant takes some time off in South Glens Falls
South Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
NYS Park Police plans simulated mass casualty training in Saratoga
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago
Capital Region specials for National Margarita Day
Albany, NY1 day ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Would You Ask For A Donation to Cover Food Costs at a Dinner Party
Albany, NY8 hours ago
Albany honors 15 for community contributions during Black History Month celebration
Albany, NY15 hours ago
Rotterdam store known for its breakfast sandwiches, one-of-a-kind crafts
Rotterdam, NY2 days ago
Hiker and her dog rescued in Adams
Adams, MA2 days ago
Amid two shop closures, Mr. Subb adapts to changing world
Colonie, NY1 hour ago
Vegan eatery reopening in Albany with new name
Albany, NY3 days ago
Original ‘SNL’ cast member Jane Curtin to visit UAlbany
Albany, NY6 hours ago
Former St. Joseph’s Church in Albany up for sale
Albany, NY1 day ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Feb. 24-26
Albany, NY3 hours ago
New Mexican-American diner opens in Gansevoort
Gansevoort, NY1 day ago
City of Amsterdam declares Snow Emergency
Amsterdam, NY21 hours ago
Crews respond to St. Johnsville fire Monday night
Saint Johnsville, NY1 day ago
‘Victorious’ star returning to DJ party in Albany
Albany, NY1 day ago
Presentation Monday on Queensbury traffic study
Queensbury, NY22 hours ago
CDTC invites public input on Route 4 Corridor
Troy, NY1 hour ago
Code Blue declared in Albany for remainder of the week
Albany, NY1 day ago
Police investigate body in Mohawk River
Schenectady, NY23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy