Wilton Fire Department hosts pasta dinner fundraiser

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Wilton Fire Department is hosting a pasta fundraiser on Friday, February 17, to raise funds for the South High Marathon Dance . The dinner will be held at 270 Ballard Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $10 per person, with dine-in or takeout available. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Local South Glens Falls High School students will be serving the meals. During the event, visitors can also tour the station and learn about how to join as volunteer firefighters. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0