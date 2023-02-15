Wilton Fire Department hosts pasta dinner fundraiser

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Wilton Fire Department is hosting a pasta fundraiser on Friday, February 17, to raise funds for the South High Marathon Dance . The dinner will be held at 270 Ballard Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and costs $10 per person, with dine-in or takeout available.

Local South Glens Falls High School students will be serving the meals. During the event, visitors can also tour the station and learn about how to join as volunteer firefighters.

