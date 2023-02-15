‘Rust’ movie to resume production after Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter

“Rust” will resume production this spring after filming was paused when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin in October 2021.

The producers, Rust Movie Productions, confirmed the news and announced there will be a mix of new and old crew members, including new cinematographer Bianca Cline (“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”).

Original crew members returning to set include director Joel Souza — who was shot and wounded in the incident, stunt coordinator Allan Graf, costume designer Terese Davis, makeup department head Stacy Lockhart and hair department head Anna Williams.

All of the movie’s core cast — including Baldwin — will be returning.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started,” Souza said in a statement. “My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Josh Hopkins (from left), Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins, Travis Fimmel and Jensen Ackles on the set of “Rust.” mrjoshhopkins/Instagram

The scene that was being rehearsed when Hutchins was shot is being rewritten, a lawyer for Rust Movie Productions shared.

The plans to finish the movie, which was originally supposed to resume filming in January, comes after Baldwin, 64, was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Hutchins, who was 42. The film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter .

The pair are looking at a possibility of five years behind bars if found guilty. The first hearing is on Feb. 24.

Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of “Rust.” halynahutchins/Instagram

Baldwin has denied ever pulling the trigger on the prop gun, although prosecutors noted that “photos and videos clearly show Baldwin, multiple times, with his finger inside the trigger guard and on the trigger,” in the lead-up to the shooting.

Former assistant director Dave Halls was facing a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, but signed a plea agreement to settle, with terms including a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

Production also revealed that a documentary will be made about the completion of the film, as well as about Hutchins’ life and work. It will have the “full support” of the production and Hutchins’ widower, Matthew, who will serve as an executive producer.

Alec Baldwin has denied ever pulling the trigger on the prop gun. Santa Fe County Sheriff

The latest on the film set shooting of Halyna Hutchins

The documentary on Hutchins will showcase her childhood living on a remote Soviet naval base and in Kyiv, Ukraine, to becoming a cinematographer, according to a press release.

“We embarked on this endeavor to shed light on Halyna’s life and to honor her achievements. We refuse to shy away from any aspect of this story, no matter how difficult — and if that includes the effort to complete Halyna’s final film, it is our duty to document the process,” producer Julee Metz told the Hollywood Reporter .

The Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the film “Rust” was being filmed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 23, 2021. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

“The experience of those who are working to complete ‘Rust’ involves many hard decisions. As people who loved Halyna, we hope to capture everything that we can in order to understand this incomprehensible situation in all its complexity.”

Cline plans to donate her salary to charity in honor of Hutchins, according to producers.

Matthew Hutchins previously filed a wrongful death suit against Rust Movie Productions and Baldwin that eventually reached a settlement in October 2022.

Alec Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Santa Fe County Sheriff

The production company is also appealing a $136,793 fine by the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for its “willful and serious” violation of workplace safety procedures.

Future production will now see enhanced on-set safety protocols — including safety supervisors and a prohibition on any working weapons or ammunition, although live ammunition has always been prohibited.