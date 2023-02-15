Open in App
Forest Acres, SC
The State

Stretch it: A new yoga place is coming to this trendy Columbia-area development

By Chris Trainor,

8 days ago

Get ready to strike a pose — a yoga pose, that is — in Forest Acres.

YogaSix, a national, franchised yoga studio brand, will open a location in the Cardinal Crossing development in the 4600 block of Forest Drive in Forest Acres, according to a release from commercial real estate firm Colliers International South Carolina.

Construction work is already underway on the project, and YogaSix plans to open there in the spring. The YogaSix location will occupy just less that 2,000 square feet in the development.

“YogaSix is unique; it will offer six types of yoga classes providing a great variety on a regular schedule,” Colliers’ Rox Pollard said in a statement. “Clients will have a beautiful location in the heart of Forest Acres with great access and parking.”

A release said YogaSix will offer “a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, strength-building fitness classes and meditation accessible to all.”

Cardinal Crossing is a $60 million mixed-use development that includes more than 250 apartments and more than 40,000 square feet of retail space. There are a host of businesses there, including Club Pilates, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, CycleBar, Molto Vino wine bar, Ice Box Cryotherapy, Clean Juice and others.

Other notable spots opened there in 2022. Poogan’s Southern Kitchen, part of the Poogan’s group of restaurants that rose to popularity in the Lowcountry, opened at Cardinal Crossing in August , while Crumbl Cookies, one of the nation’s fastest-growing chains, opened its doors there in December .

Overall, the Forest Drive thoroughfare in Forest Acres continues to be a big draw for retail businesses of all types, from restaurants to grocery stores to clothing boutiques and beyond. State traffic count data shows more than 25,000 cars per day go through that corridor.

