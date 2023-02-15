Open in App
The Kansas City Star

Body found at construction site was a mystery until cops learn of nearby car crash

By Mike Stunson,

10 days ago

A man’s body was discovered at a construction site hours after a car crash 600 yards away, Indiana police say.

Construction workers found the man’s body at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Greenfield, about 25 miles east of Indianapolis, police said in a news release.

It was initially unclear how the man ended up at the construction site until officers learned of a crash in the area at 4 a.m. that morning.

Greenfield police said the driver was not in the car, and it was left abandoned.

Evidence suggests the body found was of the driver, but police don’t know why his body was at the construction site that was 600 yards away from his vehicle.

“Investigators have indicated it would not have been possible for anyone to see this man from the roadway or from where the vehicle was left abandoned,” police said in the news release.

The man has not been publicly identified. Officers continue to investigate.

