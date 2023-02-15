Hawaii’s operations and closures for Presidents Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu offices and County of Kauai offices will be closed on Feb. 20 to observe Presidents Day.

The federal holiday for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

The bus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For route and schedule information, as well as rider guidelines click here.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. More information available here.

Parks and botanical gardens are open. Park use guidelines available here.

Municipal golf courses are open. Revised play information available here.

The Honolulu Zoo is open. For information click here.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. More information available here.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The following traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect:

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Kauai County holiday operations are as follows:

All neighborhood centers

COVID-19 testing at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center and Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall

All refuse transfer stations

The Kekaha Landfill

Puhi Metals Recycling Center and all HI5 Recycling Redemption Center Locations. More information here.

The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged

The Kauai bus will be operating on its current daily schedule. More information available here.

The Waimea swimming pool will observe holiday on Feb. 21 but are regularly closed Mondays

More information for Kauai County is available here.