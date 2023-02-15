Open in App
Honolulu, HI
See more from this location?
KHON2

Hawaii’s operations and closures for Presidents Day

By Elizabeth Ramos,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNa6T_0koIr8xf00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu offices and County of Kauai offices will be closed on Feb. 20 to observe Presidents Day.

The federal holiday for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

  • Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
  • The bus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For route and schedule information, as well as rider guidelines click here.
  • Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. More information available here.
  • Parks and botanical gardens are open. Park use guidelines available here.
  • Municipal golf courses are open. Revised play information available here.
  • The Honolulu Zoo is open. For information click here.
  • The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. More information available here.
  • People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The following traffic and parking restrictions will be in effect:

  • Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Kauai County holiday operations are as follows:

  • All neighborhood centers
  • COVID-19 testing at the Hanalei Neighborhood Center and Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall
  • All refuse transfer stations
  • The Kekaha Landfill
  • Puhi Metals Recycling Center and all HI5 Recycling Redemption Center Locations. More information here.
  • The schedule for residential refuse pick-up will remain unchanged
  • The Kauai bus will be operating on its current daily schedule. More information available here.
  • The Waimea swimming pool will observe holiday on Feb. 21 but are regularly closed Mondays

More information for Kauai County is available here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hawaii State newsLocal Hawaii State
Top 10 places tourists visited on Kauai in 2022
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
WATCH: Mauna Loa 12 weeks after 2022 initial eruption
Honolulu, HI1 hour ago
New hotel ‘Pacific 19 Kona’ now taking reservations
Kailua-kona, HI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
First female to serve as supervisor in Honolulu lifeguard history
Honolulu, HI23 hours ago
Sit-Lie Bill in Kapalama advancing
Honolulu, HI18 hours ago
Commonly used Hawaiian language phrases
Honolulu, HI15 hours ago
After missing for months, Washington State boy with ties to Hawaii found safe
Wahiawa, HI1 day ago
Hawaii’s oldest restaurant receives prestigious James Beard recognition
Captain Cook, HI22 hours ago
Happy Malasada Day! Where to grab some on Oahu
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
New cultural exhibit at Hawaii Convention Center
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Community input on installation of more elevated crosswalks
Honolulu, HI14 hours ago
Businesses on Dillingham Boulevard struggling to survive as construction ramps up to make way for rail
Honolulu, HI18 hours ago
Top 10 places visited on the Big Island in 2022
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Aiea church target of a smash-and-grab
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Several restaurants announce closures amid staffing issues
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
On Hawaii Island, a desperate request to house traveling nurses key to patient care
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
Crash in Wahiawa kills 70-year-old
Honolulu, HI19 hours ago
Punahou to bring keiki into civic, political engagement
Honolulu, HI1 day ago
HDOT to add elevated crosswalk at site of deadly hit-and-run
Honolulu, HI21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy