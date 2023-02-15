KOMU

Forecast: Wintry mix to continue through Thursday afternoon, sunshine returns this weekend By Tim Schmidt and Kesley Kobielusz, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, 10 days ago

By Tim Schmidt and Kesley Kobielusz, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, 10 days ago

You will want jackets and maybe even a winter coat today!. Freezing drizzle will be possible during the day and could lead to patchy ice ...