Columbia, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Wintry mix to continue through Thursday afternoon, sunshine returns this weekend

By Tim Schmidt and Kesley Kobielusz, KOMU 8 First Alert Weather,

10 days ago
You will want jackets and maybe even a winter coat today!. Freezing drizzle will be possible during the day and could lead to patchy ice...
