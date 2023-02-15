What Vegas Seems to know about the No. 1 Pick

While the NFL Draft is still few months away, oddsmakers seem to already know something about this year's No.1 overall pick

With the NFL Combine nearly two weeks away and the NFL Draft slightly further on the horizon, it is likely that front offices and GM's around the league still have some decision-making to do before they select their next class of potential franchise-changing players.

However, Las Vegas oddsmakers have wasted no time in releasing odds for who will be the first name called come April 27th . And what the numbers say, may come as a surprise to some.

Throughout the 2022 College Football season, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was seemingly one of the favorites for the No.1 overall pick . However, oddsmakers currently give Carter just the 4th best odds to be the first off the board. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the current favorite, followed by Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson.

While some may attribute Carter's potential fall to his supposed "character issues", it is much more likely that oddsmakers are anticipating that the Chicago Bears will trade their first overall pick. Given that they have seemingly found their franchise signal caller in Justin Fields, it is likely that the Bears will take a deal from a team that is in desperate need of a QB. There have also been some reports that believe the Bears could even trade Fields for more picks and take a completely different quarterback this year.

Regardless, Carter's raw talent and pass-rushing ability are sure to make him a top-5 pick in this year's draft. Even if he is not selected first overall.

