3-year-old killed when struck by vehicle outside of daycare center By Kristy Kepley-Steward, 8 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in the Upstate of South Carolina after authorities say a 3-year-old was struck and killed outside ...