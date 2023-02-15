Open in App
Radnor Township, PA
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Armed Suspect Near Campus Prompts Shelter-In-Place At Villanova University

By Mac Bullock,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kn5jl_0koIlTWf00
An armed suspect fled across this pedestrian bridge near Villanova University campus, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police and campus administrators at Villanova University issued a shelter-in-place order late Tuesday after an armed man was spotted in the area, officials said in a statement.

Radnor Township police were called to the SEPTA Route 100 line on Aldwyn Lane at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 for a reported fight involving a weapon, the department wrote.

Investigators said a suspect had gotten into an "altercation" during which he "displayed" a gun. In a statement to students, Villanova administrators said the suspect was trying to rob the train conductor.

He then fled on foot across the Villanova pedestrian bridge and is still at large, the university said. A shelter-in-place order was established and later lifted, authorities wrote.

Police have described the suspect as a black man wearing a black puffer coat, black pants, black boots, and a black winter hat. He is "known to frequent" the SEPTA rail system, they noted.

No injuries were reported, Villanova admins said.

Radnor, Haverford, SEPTA, and University police officers canvassed campus and the surrounding area but did not locate the suspect, authorities said. There is no threat to public safety, officials said, but anyone with information is asked to call Radnor Township police at 610-688-0503.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Women Killed In Pair Of Shootings: Philadelphia Police
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Answers Sought In Bucks Woman's Mysterious 1960 Killing
Doylestown, PA3 hours ago
Teen ICE Detainee From NY Leads PA State Police On Chase Along I-81: Authorities
West Hanover Township, PA2 hours ago
Woman Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train In Lindenwold
Lindenwold, NJ7 hours ago
Mall Brawls End With Arrest Of Teenagers In Edison
Edison, NJ1 day ago
Kevin Neary Dies 12 Years After Violent Philadelphia Robbery
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Student Charged In Bullying Attack On Jersey Shore
Berkeley Township, NJ8 hours ago
Reading Man Shot During Street Fight, Cops Say
Reading, PA5 hours ago
Trenton Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting, 2nd Suspect Caught With Handgun
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Southampton Woman Practiced Law Without A License: Evesham PD
Evesham Township, NJ1 day ago
Hammer-Wielding Robber Storms Chesco Pizza Joint, Cops Say
New London Township, PA1 day ago
Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Man Faces Weapons Charge As Authorities Make Murder Arrest In Trenton
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
UPDATE: Admitted Hit Man From Philly Gets 20 Years In Bizarre Murder-For-Hire Of NJ Politico
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Woman Indicted In Husband's Fatal Shooting In South Jersey
Mays Landing, NJ2 days ago
Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Seize $77,500 From Female PA Driver Charged With Laundering Cash
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Delco Driver Caught With Drugs, Stolen Handgun: Police
Marple Township, PA1 day ago
Truck Hits Overpass, Closes I-295 North In South Jersey: NJSP
Carneys Point Township, NJ1 day ago
TV Journalist From Philadelphia Killed Covering Shooting In Florida
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Truck Driver Pulled From Rig In Hunterdon County Crash
Readington Township, NJ1 day ago
Car Crash Injures Person, Forces Trunk Door Open In Hudson Valley
Carmel Hamlet, NY1 day ago
Nearly 2 Kilos Of Mushrooms Seized In Massive Lehigh Drug Raid: Troopers
Emmaus, PA1 day ago
Man Steals Clothes From BJ's Club In Yorktown, Caught In Traffic Stop: Police
Yorktown, NY2 days ago
Bridgeton Mom Gets Life Without Parole For Death, Dismemberment Of Toddler
Bridgeton, NJ1 day ago
Man Threatens To Kill Slate Belt Officer After Getting Booted From American Legion: Authorities
Wind Gap, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy