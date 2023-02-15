Grammy-winning singer coming to Modesto. See who it is, plus more entertainment options

Famed Christian singer Sandi Patty brings her music to the State Theatre. A stage production, dance, comedy and more round out the top entertainment options in the Modesto region Feb. 18-24.

Sandi Patty

Christian singer Sandi Patty brings her “Simply Sandi” show to the Gallo Center. Billed as “an intimate night of songs and stories,” the Grammy winner will perform songs she’s known for, as well as those that have inspired her.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Feb. 19

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“Girls Night: The Musical” will make audiences laugh at the Gallo Center. Submitted by Gallo Center for the Arts

“Girls Night”

“Girls Night: The Musical” is a comedic tell-it-like-it-is production that takes audiences on a journey into the lives of a group of female friends. The show will pull into the Gallo Center.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Pilobolus

The dance company celebrates its 50th anniversary with its “Pilobolus Big Five-Oh!” show. The troupe, coming to the Gallo Center, mixes wit, sensuality and physical acumen in its productions.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

“On Your Feet!”

The musical “On Your Feet!” promises the true story behind husband and wife music stars Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The production coming to the Gallo Center includes their hits, such as “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Feb. 23

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$109

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Talent show

“An Evening of Black Joy” will be presented at the State Theatre by the Youth Empowerment Program. Young men and women ages 12 to 26 will showcase their talents for a chance to win up to $1,000. Formal attire is required.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Feb. 18

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

We Own The Laughs

“We Own The Laughs: Modesto” brings a slate of comedians to the State Theatre. Performing will be Taylor Evans, Leonard Madrid, Aurora Singh, Glory Magaña, Ben Gonzalez and Richard Villa. Hosting will be Tyson Paul.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Feb. 24

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $35-$55

ONLINE: www.thestate.org