Ulises Cabrera, the agent for Houston Astros right-hander Framber Valdez, denied a recent report from the Dominican Republic about a contract extension.

Cabrera told the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome that a $150 million extension was "absolutely 100 percent made up information."

"That is 1,000 percent categorically false," Cabrera said. "I haven't even had a conversation with (general manager Dana Brown) with respect to Framber Valdez. There are no negotiations. Whatever conversations that do exist will not be handled in the press."

The Astros agreed to a one-year, $6.8 million deal with Valdez last month to avoid arbitration.

The Astros did come to terms with an extension through 2027 for a reported $64 million for right-hander Cristian Javier.

Valdez, an All-Star last season, went 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 31 starts with three complete games, the most in the American League.

