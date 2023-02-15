Jesse Marsch remains unemployed, won’t take over at Southampton

The Jesse Marsch era at Southampton is over before it even started.

The American manager was nearing a deal to take over the struggling Saints but talks have broken down, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

At issue was the length of Marsch’s proposed contract: Southampton wanted to bring him in on a six-month deal with the option to extend, while the manager was looking to sign onto a more long-term contract.

Marsch traveled to Southampton on Tuesday to complete the deal, but the club’s managerial search will now continue.

Marsch was nearing the Saints job just over a week after he was sacked by Leeds amid a winless run that saw the club near the Premier League relegation zone.

The 49-year-old was seen as an ideal candidate to take over for Nathan Jones, who was sacked following the club’s 2-1 home loss to a 10-man Wolves.

Jones had won just once in eight Premier League games during his tenure, which lasted just barely more than four months. Jones himself had been appointed in November after Ralph Hasenhüttl’s four-year run at St. Mary’s came to an end with Southampton taking just 12 points from the club’s first 14 Premier League matches.

That situation never improved under Jones, and the Saints sit at the very bottom of the table, four points from safety.

Marsch’s high-octane style closely mirrors Hasenhüttl’s, with Southampton believing the American would have given them a chance for survival as he would have instilled a style that the club’s players were already familiar with.

But now it appears Southampton assistant Rubén Sellés will have a shot at leading the club on a caretaker basis, as the Saints face a daunting away trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

