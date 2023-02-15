Open in App
Cincinnati CityBeat

Drink Unlimited Wine for a Good Cause at the Cincinnati International Wine Festival

By Katherine Barrier,

8 days ago
International Wine Festival

The Cincinnati International Wine Festival is back this March with a weekend full of tastings, fine dining, auctions and more wine than you can imagine.

The festival will be held Thursday through Saturday, March 9-11 and will feature 700 wines from 100 wineries across the world. Each wine festival ticket purchased will benefit over 30 local charities, including arts, education and health and human services programs.

“We are so excited to be returning to March this year and have plans to make the experience even bigger and better for our guests, all in support of our benefiting charities,” said Cincinnati International Wine Festival executive director Brad Huberman in a press release. “Our wine festival may look a little different than in years past, but I assure you it is going to be a fun and wonderful weekend of wine for all, with many new and exciting enhancements this year.”

Festival organizers say, this year, they’re proud to host an increasingly diverse group of wineries, with more minority- and female-owned wineries and also ones focused on sustainability, regenerative and organic wines and vegan wines. Wineries from 18 countries will be represented, as well as local wineries Vinkolet and Meier’s.

The festival begins with upscale winery dinners on Thursday, March 9, where guests can enjoy fine wine and dining at 10 prestigious restaurants across Cincinnati. The festival will continue Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at the Duke Energy Convention Center with grand tastings throughout the weekend and a charity luncheon and auction Sunday.

Grand tasting ticket holders can get unlimited tastes of wine, as well as small bites and a keepsake Riedel wine glass. Wine industry experts and representatives from around the world will be on hand, and you can also purchase exclusive access to a collector’s tasting room that showcases rare and high-end wines.

You can buy tickets for the International Wine Festival and see the full schedule here . Tickets vary by price depending on the experience.

Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. More info: www.duke-energycenter.com .


