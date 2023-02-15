Open in App
Georgetown, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown police release surveillance photos of man wanted in bank robbery

By Caleb McCusker,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToSUT_0koIicLH00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown police have released surveillance photos of a man wanted in connection with Friday afternoon’s robbery at a branch of the Anderson Brothers Bank.

The man ran away after the robbery, which happened at about 4:15 p.m., police said in a Facebook post.

Police said he was between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and weighed about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with a dark blue cloth covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-545-4300.

