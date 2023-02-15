Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Rochester breaks the record for highest temperature Wednesday

By James Gilbert,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dL5rQ_0koIiLX200

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The record of 61° for February 14, set in 1949, has been broken and the temperatures continue to climb. We are already in the middle 60s with strong wind gusts out of the southwest some 30-40 mph.

This is following what has been an incredibly warm winter. Snowfall continues to remain absent from the season. Rochester has yet to see its first 3″ daily snowfall, with the last one occurring back on March 12. Only short stints of cold have allowed for any ice to develop on Lake Ontario or the Finger Lakes.

The forecast calls for more warmth going into the next couple of days and February will finish on the warmer side of average.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
9 p.m. Forecast: Snow, sleet, freezing rain sweeping the region
Rochester, NY21 hours ago
Sleet, freezing rain spur closures, flight cancellations
Rochester, NY21 hours ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Weather conditions, smash-and-grab arrest
Rochester, NY10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sunrise Smart Start: UPrep relocation, Strong Hospital expansion
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Rochester Pest Expert: Another busy tick season likely
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Power outages reported throughout Greater Rochester Area
Rochester, NY12 hours ago
RG&E preparing for possible power outages in Rochester
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Colder changes begin Tuesday afternoon
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Yellow Alert for Wednesday night into Thursday for snow, sleet, and ice
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Tuesday Morning store in Penfield among several locations to close
Penfield, NY2 days ago
RFD works on house fire on Burbank Street
Rochester, NY1 day ago
NYSEG, RG&E preparing for storm expected to bring a mix of rain, sleet & snow across state
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Sullivan St. fire displaces residents, roof cut for ventilation
Rochester, NY3 hours ago
Teen killed, two others injured in Rochester shootings
Rochester, NY2 hours ago
Rochester's Monday morning forecast
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Middle Rd. in Rush shut down due to fallen tree, downed power lines
Rush, NY11 hours ago
‘Taste New York’ celebrates 10-year anniversary
Geneva, NY22 hours ago
INSIDE LOOK: New 10-acre greenhouse dedicated to NY agriculture
Ontario, NY1 day ago
Record broken: Rochester has now gone the longest ever without 3″ of daily snowfall
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Proposed Webster highway facility has big price tag, town says it’s needed
Webster, NY21 hours ago
Irondequoit residents raise concerns over UPrep relocation
Irondequoit, NY1 day ago
Six apartment complexes in planning, construction phases in Henrietta
Henrietta, NY1 hour ago
Rochester’s declassified ties to international espionage
Rochester, NY2 days ago
These Upstate New York Cities Rank As Some Of The Dirtiest In The U.S.
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Woman killed by falling tree in Genesee County
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Third-prize winning Powerball ticket worth $50k sold in East Rochester
East Rochester, NY7 hours ago
Kucko’s Camera: John forgot National Love Your Pet Day
Rochester, NY23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy