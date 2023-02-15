Off-duty PA trooper was driving other car in crash that killed Troy teacher

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a teacher has died in a vehicle fire after a collision with an off-duty PA state trooper late Saturday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 10:48 p.m., two cars crashed on State Route 6 at the intersection of Aumick Road and Ritz Road in Sullivan Township.

Troopers say after the two cars hit each other, a fire started near the vehicle being driven by Christine Eliz Woodward, 47, of Troy.

As stated in the release, the driver of the second car, Michael Brown, 35, of Troy, who is a state trooper at the PSP Mansfield unit, tried to remove Woodward from the burning car but was unsuccessful.

Woodward was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining significant injuries.

Troy Area School District Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias confirms with Eyewitness News Woodward was an elementary school teacher at East Troy, WR Croman, and Intermediate Schools for 15 years.

Superintendent Elias stated in part:

Ms. Woodward has been a caring and valued member of our team for many years and will be missed greatly by staff and students alike. Her passion for education was evident daily. She taught her students with high expectations and great flourish. Dr. Janilyn Elias, Troy Area School District Superintendent

State Trooper PIO Lauren Lesher out of Troop F tells Eyewitness News Brown was heading into work when the crash occurred and he was off-duty at the time.

The crash is under investigation by a supervisor at the Montoursville barracks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.