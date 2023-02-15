OU to host town hall discussions on Ridges redevelopment

Ohio University will host town hall discussions on Feb. 21 and March 24 to share information about The Ridges Development Strategy and provide an opportunity for both the university and the Athens community to learn more and share feedback.

Ohio University partnered with the Buckeye Hills Regional Council and Community Building Partners to create The Ridges Development Strategy. The goal of the strategy is the continued rehabilitation and preservation of the property, including the historic Kirkbride buildings.

The Ridges Development Strategy is intended to move The Ridges Framework Plan, in 2015, to implementation and create mixed-use space that will benefit the larger community and leverage an external investment strategy.

A town hall for the university community will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 21 at The Ridges Building 14, second floor.

A town hall for the Athens community will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Ridges Building 14, second flood.

A town hall for all university and Athens community members will be held from 2-4 p.m. March 24, at The Ridges Building 14, second floor.

To access Building 14, community members are asked to go through the entrance of Building 19 and then follow the signs to the event. For a map of The Ridges, visit the website ohio.edu/building-directory/ridges-map online.

All members of the community who are not able to attend the town halls are invited to submit feedback or ask questions at this website, ohio.edu/ridges#form .

For information on The Ridges Development Strategy, as well as information on the Ridges, visit ohio.edu/ridges .