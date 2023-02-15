Hearing concerns

TMS holds forum on safety

The principal of Travis Middle School addressed parents on the school’s security measures in an effort to alleviate concerns following an incident at the end of January.

Principal Ryan Abraham explained that he wanted to provide information about the protocols the school has in place, and “I hope that by doing so it will address some of the fears that you have.”

A student was removed from the school at the end of January after another student reported a perceived verbal threat.

In a Feb. 1 article, Superintendent Evan Cardwell said, “A student was told not to come to school and felt fearful, so the student reported it.” He said an investigation followed, and law enforcement was called in, and the student who made the comment was removed. “There was no immediate danger, but we do take these concerns very, very seriously,” Cardwell said.

During the presentation, Abraham went through the measures the school employs to prevent issues.

The first was the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports.

“It’s our positive behavior interventions, and what it does is it reinforces positive behavior,” he said. “We have more rewards now for students doing the right thing.”

The rewards have included grade-level recess, electronic device usage, movie and popcorn, snack days, raffles, and snow cones.

Fiddler Bucks are also used, he said.

“If a student does something great, the teacher can recognize and give them a Fiddler Buck that can be used for raffles and snack days where they can spend regular money or their Fiddler Bucks,” he said. “It’s another way to reward good behavior.”

Abraham also said they monitor behavior that is not going in the correct direction. An intervention plan is in place as well as working with the parents to help guide the direction needed for the student.

Abraham also went over the security measures that began the first day of school by going over the rules with the students.

“We began the year, the first day, first period, by going over the rules and expectations,” he said. “After the events that happened recently, we met with the student to correct it and began this week discussing expectations and the student safety measures we have here to keep them safe. Again, we want them to know they are safe and that we have measures in place.”

Other measures include a safety specialist that conducts door and safety audits and an on-campus CCISD police officer patrolling when doors are unlocked.

He noted the staff had trained with the Port Lavaca Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and then followed that up with developing a plan of action for individual classrooms.

“We had all the teachers go back to their classrooms and asked, ‘what’s your plan?’ They had 30 minutes to come up with a plan, and then we practiced them without students, but the teachers are familiar with what’s going on.”

Abraham also went over the district’s action levels such as Hold, which means stay in the classroom and clear hallways; Secure, which means get inside and lock outside doors; Lockdown, the building is put on lockdown due to danger inside or very near the building; Evacuate, students and staff moved to a safe location; and Shelter, students and staff are instructed to take safe shelter due to a situation in or near the school.

Abraham also noted the school has counseling measures for the students that include two school counselors as well as the services of an additional support counselor.

In addition, he noted the district has a QR code to use for reporting as well as one for counseling. T-CHATT is available to families through UTMB at no cost to families through the state program.

Abraham also told the parents that communication is key. One way they keep parents in the loop is through School Messenger as well as email. Abraham encourages any parent without an email account or not on Messenger to sign up.

“If a parent wants to meet with me in person, I am willing to do that. Working with you, I can prepare the campus in what you believe and what we believe is best for your student and to help them to be successful,” he said.