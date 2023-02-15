Hospital launches new engagement program

What’s better than getting educated? Getting educated with lunch to boot.

As part of its continuing strategic plan to grow and engage with the community, Memorial Medical Center (MMC) is hoping to open the door to education via a series of Lunch and Learn sessions.

Starting in March, every third Wednesday, MMC will be hosting a series of talks alongside a complementary lunch for those in attendance.

The first of these meetings is already set for March 15 and will be held in the hospital’s community room.

“This is an extension of one of the core pillars in our strategic plan, specifically Pillar Four, Community Impact,” MMC Chief Strategist Dr. Dhaval Patel said. “And within that community impact area, we have to help our community learn about the issues that are pressing to our area from a health care perspective. And what better way to do that than an ongoing series of talks and topics relevant to them.”

Patel said that this is an easy way to get people to engage and was chosen because it was something the hospital could do “right now” and as a way to build momentum towards larger projects in the future.

“People want something concrete. They want to see something that they can be a part of,” MMC CEO Roshanda Thomas said. “If they can’t see it, it’s out of sight and out of mind. Who wants to be a part of something that has no momentum or output or deliverables? They want to be part of something much more than then them, and we wouldn’t be doing this if we didn’t feel like it would make an impact.”

Each month, a different key topic will be presented, as well as a guest speaker.

Some topics will be directly connected to health care, such as women’s health, healthy eating and hypertension, to name a few.

Other talks will be more indirectly connected to the topic but still just as important, such as how the economy might affect a person’s health.

“Once a month, through what I would describe as edutainment in an interactive, fun, exciting, and uncommon way, you’re going to have lunch and a good time. People tend to learn and remember things as a result of that, and then they can turn around and advocate for us with their neighbors,” Patel said. “Another thing is that these speakers do not necessarily need to be done solely by MMC… So we are already starting to map out other speakers.”

Although it might start off small, the Lunch and Learn’s end goal is to provide the community with another place to meet, a way to educate themselves, and to help create another part of the inter-community system that MMC’s strategy is focused upon.

“To organize and help create a framework through which all of us can come together once a month is a lot easier and a lot faster than if someone said, hey, let’s get a mobile health care trailer going,” Dr. Patel said.

While initially set to begin at the hospital, the staff is already looking for other locations that could potentially host these meetings.

This is especially the case if the meetings reach the popularity that MMC is seeking, with up to 50 to 100 in attendance.

“We want this to be theirs, and it’s time for our community to realize that this is their healthcare, that this is their clinic, that this is their system, and we want them to take ownership of that,” Thomas said.

For those seeking to broaden their horizons, get a good meal, and help build a new capillary of the community, MMC is ready to help.