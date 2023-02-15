Girls basketball: Blue Devils drop a pair

There are signs the Lodi girls’ basketball team is starting to come around.

In a 55-43 Capitol North Conference loss to powerhouse Lake Mills on Friday, Feb. 10 at home, the Blue Devils only trailed by four at the half.

“I was very, very happy how we battled in this game,’ said Nathan Morter, head coach for Lodi. “Gracie (Clary) and Allison (Gray) led the way on offense. Again, we only had 17 turnovers. We took care of the ball and have been doing so much better with our turnovers. Earlier in the season we were committing turnovers in the 30s. We are playing good enough basketball to be in big games and give us a chance to win. I am really excited for our last few games the way we are playing going into the playoffs.”

Gray finished with a team-high 14 points, while Clary had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Gray also had four boards, three steals and a block.

The L-Cats, ranked No. 2 in the latest Wissports.net Coaches Poll for Division 2, were able to survive, stretching the lead to 12. Lake Mills’ Bella Pitta totaled a game-high 19 points.

Playing at home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Blue Devils couldn’t keep up with the high-octane offense of Lakeside Lutheran in a 64-47 conference loss.

“Lakeside is really good at running transition,” said Morter. “They push the ball really well. I thought we played well. The game felt closer than the final score. We have been doing a much better job of taking care of the ball only having 17 turnovers. Taylor Reese had a really really good offensive game with 26 points. Allison chipped in 10. We needed one more scorer to step up, but we played them much better at home the second time than we did there.”

Gray had 10 points, three assists and four steals for Lodi, while Abby Haas collected five boards, two assists, four steals and seven blocks.

The Blue Devils are now 6-17 overall, with an 0-9 mark in Capitol North Conference play. They travel to Watertown Luther Prep on Thursday, Feb. 16, for the regular-season finale before heading to Edgewood on Tuesday, Feb. 21, for the start of regional play.