Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Dem Who Almost Defeated Lauren Boebert Is Saddling Up for Round 2

By Asta Hemenway,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMAYZ_0koIb3yg00
NATHAN HOWARD/Reuters

Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch was just a few hairs away from beating far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections—and now he’s seeking to try again in 2024. “I am officially launching my campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert and restore dignity to #CO03 representation,” Frisch said on Twitter on Tuesday along with a campaign video. “She’s part of the anger-tainment circus that is tearing our country apart.” Frisch, who lost by just 546 votes in an extremely close battle that caught many by surprise, added, “I’ll work across party lines to bring people together and get things done.”

Read it at NBC News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Mary Trump Accuses Her Own Uncle Donald of Giving Out ‘Poisoned Water’ At Train Disaster Site — He Didn’t Tho
East Palestine, OH10 hours ago
‘Dilbert’ Author Invokes Mike Pence to Explain Racist Rant
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Chicago Mayoral Hopeful Blames Hackers for Offensive ‘Likes’
Chicago, IL7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy