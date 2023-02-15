Dem Who Almost Defeated Lauren Boebert Is Saddling Up for Round 2

NATHAN HOWARD/Reuters

Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch was just a few hairs away from beating far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections—and now he’s seeking to try again in 2024. “I am officially launching my campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert and restore dignity to #CO03 representation,” Frisch said on Twitter on Tuesday along with a campaign video. “She’s part of the anger-tainment circus that is tearing our country apart.” Frisch, who lost by just 546 votes in an extremely close battle that caught many by surprise, added, “I’ll work across party lines to bring people together and get things done.”

