Oklahoma City Holds Team Option on Eugene Omoruyi's Two Year Contract

The Thunder rewarded Eugene Omoruyi for his progress within the organization, while also maintaining roster flexibility.

Eugene Omoruyi's contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder is for two seasons at minimum, but OKC holds a team option on the deal this summer, Keith Smith reported Tuesday.

Omoruyi’s extension was announced on Friday before the team knocked off the Blazers in Portland. Oklahoma City traded away Mike Muscala and Darius Bazley in separate deals, bringing back Dario Saric and second round picks in return. OKC’s deadline moved freed up a roster spot for the remainder of the season, which will now be occupied by Omoruyi.

The Oregon product has been a pillar for the OKC Blue in the six games he’s played with the Thunder’s G League affiliate, averaging 17 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. In 22 games with the Thunder, Omoruyi is averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12 minutes per contest.

The 25-year-old is in the second season of his NBA career after spending last season with the Dallas Mavericks, appearing in four games. Omoruyi, a 6-foot-7, 240 pound forward is a plug-and-play small ball big man in Oklahoma City’s current lineups. He helps push the pace and creates mismatches on the perimeter.

After rewarding Omoruyi for his time in Oklahoma City, the Thunder opened up a two-way spot on the roster in the process. Lindy Waters III has one of the two-way contract spots, while Olivier Sarr was signed to fill the other.

Because the second year of the contract is non-guaranteed, the Thunder can move on from Omoruyi this summer if necessary. Saric, who was acquired in the trade with Phoenix, will also be a free agent, giving the Thunder two potentially open roster spots.

Oklahoma City continues its growing list of players converted from a two-way contract, with Lu Dort , Aaron Wiggins , Deonte Burton , and Moses Brown .

