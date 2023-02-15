Open in App
‘Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days’ Exclusive Preview: Loren’s Put On Bed Rest Ahead Of Baby #3

By Avery Thompson,

8 days ago

Loren is put on bed rest as she awaits giving birth to her and Alexei’s third child. “I honestly hate not being able to help out, but part of me is like, you can get a taste of what I do now,” Loren says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days birth special, which will air on February 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lb1X3_0koIaWHT00
Loren is put on bed rest as she awaits the arrival of her third child. (TLC)

Alexei makes sure to point out that Loren doesn’t do everything. He’s keeping up with his jobs and he’s taking on hers. “Now it’s just Loren in bed directing,” Alexei admits.

Loren gushes that Alexei is “doing an amazing job,” and she tries to tell him that “all the time.” She admits that she feels “guilty” at times that Alexei is doing so much.

In addition to jobs around the house, Alexei is also watching their kids: Shai and Asher. He makes an adventure out of doing the laundry. You gotta do what you gotta do!

Loren and Alexei have been carefully monitoring their third baby’s progress after their son Asher was born prematurely. Loren admitted that she began feeling contractions 10 days before Ariel was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXLnB_0koIaWHT00
Loren and Alexei talking about Loren’s time on bed rest. (TLC)

“That day was very, very scary,” Loren told ET. “We were in the hospital and I called the doctors and … and all of these people they were all saying, ‘No, we have to keep the baby in, it’s too early.’ … And so they were able to stop the contractions the first time and we went back home for 10 days on full bed rest.”

Baby Ariel was born early due to health concerns and only weighed 4 pounds. Like her older brother, Ariel spent time in the NICU. “She was so tiny and like still a little see-through,” Loren revealed about Ariel. New episodes of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days air Mondays at 10:30 p.m. on TLC.

