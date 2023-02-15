Open in App
Youngstown, OH
Report: Youngstown man arrested after hiding gun in pizza box

By Joe Gorman,

8 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man was arrested Tuesday on a gun charge after police found a gun he hid in a pizza box.

Michael Pope, 32, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Report: Man tried using fake money again in Niles

Pope was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after the county jail would not take him because of a history of drug use. He is expected to be booked into the jail when he is released from the hospital.

Reports said Pope was the driver of a car pulled over about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at Erie and Oklahoma avenues for an improper turn.

Reports said Pope was shaking and appeared very nervous and a passenger was holding two pizza boxes. Both denied when asked there were any weapons in the car.

When an officer looked in one of the pizza boxes he found a loaded 9mm handgun in one of the boxes.

Reports said Pope is not allowed to have a gun because of several prior drug convictions dating back to 2014.

