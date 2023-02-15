Open in App
Bridgeport, WV
WBOY 12 News

Boscov’s officially coming to Meadowbrook Mall

By Sam Kirk,

8 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After months of teasing the “largest merchant to ever open at Meadowbrook Mall,” the mall announced that new retailer Boscov’s will be moving in.

The mall made the official public announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 15, saying the 151,00 square foot store plans to open in fall 2023. The new store will include the space of the former Sears and “a dozen other adjacent mall stores.”

Boscov’s is a department store similar to other Meadowbrook Mall retailers like JCPenney and has women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as beauty products, accessories and home goods, according to its website .

Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg has new opening date

Several stores, including Joann Fabric and FYE recently closed on that where the Boscov’s will open, and Marshalls moved across to the mall to near Target .

According to the Meadowbrook Mall, the addition of Boscov’s will “not only change the retail landscape but offer benefits to the people of the region.”

