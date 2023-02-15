Woman accused of killing, burning North Texas teen 10 years ago extradited from Mexico

A 29-year-old Ennis woman who had been on the run for 10 years after she was accused of the murder and burning of a 15-year-old is in custody at the Ellis County Jail.

Jennifer Samantha Puente, who was captured in October 2022 in Mexico, was extradited to Texas and booked into the Ellis County Jail on Friday.

Puente remained in jail Wednesday with bond set at $1,060,000 on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief.

Puente is accused of fatally stabbing 15-year-old Moriah Gonzales, of Ennis, on March 17, 2012, and then discarding and burning Gonzales’ body on the side of a road in Ellis County with the help of 40-year-old Joe Alvarado. Puente was 18 at that time.

Alvarado was convicted of murder in the case and he was sentenced to 34 years, and an additional 20 years for tampering with evidence, according to WFAA-TV.

“ This arrest is due to great teamwork and efforts from multiple agencies,” Ennis police posted on their Facebook this week. “We continue to pray for the family members of Moriah as they continue to navigate life without her.”

WFAA reported that Gonzales, Puente and Alvarado had been hanging out at the home of Alvarado’s mother on the day of the killing.

Alvarado has claimed Puente was under the influence of drugs and threatened Gonzales playfully with a knife before stabbing her, according to WFAA.

Alvarado testified that he agreed to help Puente dump and burn Gonzales’ body along Knighthurst Drive.

Authorities arrested Alvarado after they received a tip that the two suspects were at a Grand Prairie hotel. At that time, Puente escaped, police said.