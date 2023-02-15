What active shooter emergency protocols are in place at local colleges?

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a mass shooting that left three students dead at Michigan State University, local colleges spoke out about their safety protocols if tragedy were to strike.

Three students were killed and five others were critically wounded at MSU’s campus on the night of Feb. 13. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae , died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This marked the 67th mass shooting in America in 2023.

With that said, what protocols are in place if tragedy were to strike local colleges?

Director of Campus Police and Safety at Mount Aloysius College Troy Wright said that ultimately, communication is key in responding to these scenarios.

“As you see with the Michigan shooter, there is just a lot of chaos,” Wright said. “We have an alert system that sends texts, phone calls, emails and even alerts on a display in numerous locations on the campus.”

Almost all area colleges, including Penn State University , Indiana University of Pennsylvania , Juniata College , Penn Highlands Community College and Shippensburg University have on their website what to do in an active shooter scenario — the “run, hide and fight” method.

Wright said of the three options, fight should always be the last resort for anyone.

“We’d rather you get to safety first before you would come to that point and leave it more up to the trained and equipped people to address that than have someone get hurt,” he said.

Shippensburg University representative Megan Silverstrim said that the campus has its own challenges in an emergency, but today’s students often come in knowing what to do.

“People are walking around, they are meeting friends, they are going to work and things like that,” she said. “Unfortunately, this generation has grown up where these incidences have become more common.”

Wright said it is sad that in today’s world where mass shootings have become increasingly common, it is crucial to prepare for an active shooter.

“But, we are prepared for that with training, experience and equipment,” he said. “We’re ready to take on that challenge if it so happens to come to the door of Mount Aloysius College.”

In the “run, hide and fight” method, always leave your belongings behind when making an escape. Hide out of the shooter’s view if possible. If you have to act with aggression, use makeshift weapons and throwable items to try and stop the shooter.

More information on emergency response actions can be found on each university’s website.

