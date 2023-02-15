Retired Astronomy Professor: White House Wrong To Laugh Off UFO’s

Retired astronomy professor Harold Kozak is "irate" that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joked this week that the U.S. didn’t shoot down aliens when it downed three objects in the sky.

Harold Kozak on “Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning” accused Jean-Pierre of having a “cavalier” attitude.

“We’ll never know the truth from the government," Kozak said. "The difference between the government and politicians and scientists is that scientists seek the truth, but politicians and governments seek deception.”

U.S. officials haven’t said much about the three objects it shot down last weekend. Kozak said he's worried that the press secretary's "ridiculous" attitude will lead people to believe that other civilizations don't exist. However, he said the objects shot down were not aliens.

“If this government can shoot down an object, it is not extraterrestrial,” Kozak said.

Photo Credit: Getty Images