Princeton, IN
WANE 15

Princeton high school teacher arrested on felony charge

By Aaron Chatman,

8 days ago

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Princeton Community High School teacher was taken into custody Monday after police received a warrant for her arrest.

The jail tells us Marissa Capehart was arrested and charged with “Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors,” which is a felony.

Two arrested after baby’s death in Evansville

Capehart teaches science at the high school, according to the school’s website. Although law enforcement officials did not go into detail of what exactly she is accused of, officers say the investigation does not include any evidence of physical abuse.

Her bond was set at $750 cash, but we’re told she has since bonded out of the jail. According to a press release, the North Gibson School Corporation has fully cooperated with the investigation.

