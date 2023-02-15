Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
FOX31 Denver

Love birds celebrate 73 years of marriage on Valentine's Day

By Maggy Wolanske,

10 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KXRM) — Gailard and Margie Nelson celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on the day of love – Valentine’s Day. The two met when they were 16 and 17 years old outside a church in Iowa.

“I belonged to a church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He belonged to a church in Harlan, Iowa. Every so often the young people would meet together at what they call the way of Convention Baptist Youth Fellowship,” Margie said.

Gailard turned to his friend to ask for help on which girl he should ask out.

“Both girls, which [should] I chose,” Gailard said. “I would choose this one… I’ve been choosing her ever since, never wanted any other one.”

A kiss is shared between Margie and Gailard.

The sweethearts recalled their wedding ceremony on a very cold and icy day in Iowa.

“My sister made my gown, but it was very, very icy,” Margie said. “So for very many people to be there, it was an honor because the roads were icy.”

Margie points at her wedding dress in a photograph of the two.

Margie laughed when she said their rehearsal meal included a sweet baked treat.

“At the rehearsal dinner, his sister-in-law said to come out to the farm where his dad lived and she prepared a meal and would you believe it, she had cinnamon rolls,” Margie said. “That was our rehearsal meal.”

Each Valentine’s Day marks another year of the two celebrating their anniversary.

“He can’t drive anymore, but the other night he said that he couldn’t get a card but he was thinking of our anniversary,” Margie said. “So that was important and a blessing.”

When asked about their favorite things about each other, Gailard said it was Margie being a good cook. In response, Margie said, “he still loves me when I get mad at him.”

The couple had big smiles on their faces when recalling memories of each other.

Gailard and Margie are surrounded by a loving family with four children, 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Well, I think, we’ve had a wonderful marriage,” Gailard said. “Oh, we’ve had our disagreements and so forth, but it’s very good. It’s a wonderful family, they all married good people and we just have had a happy marriage.”

In the upcoming months, Margie and Gailard will turn 92 and 93 years old – living proof that love doesn’t age.

