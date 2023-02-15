Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Make Major Announcement Following Wedding

See the sweet photo the newlyweds shared.

Not long after tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Miami, Florida, at the end of January , newlyweds Marc Anthony , 54, and Nadia Ferreira , 23, are officially expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the big news in a joint Instagram post of a photo of Ferreira's pregnant belly with both her and Anthony's hands resting on top. The picture also showed off Ferreira's large diamond ring and glossy red nails.

The two captioned the post revealing the exciting news, "Best Valentine 's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives. ♥️," translated from Spanish.

Lots of love and congratulations filled the comment section. Anthony and Ferreira are close friends with the Beckham family , with David Beckham even serving as a best man at the wedding, and Victoria Beckham liked the new post. Romeo Beckham also stopped by to comment two red hearts.

Venezuelan actress and former Miss Universe Venezuela, Luiseth Materán , commented, "😍😍😍😍😍😍Felicidades mi reina ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍," which translates to, "Congratulations my queen."

Anthony already has six children with various exes, including Ariana , 28, and Chase , 27, with an early partner named Debbie Rosado , Cristian Marcus , 22, and Ryan Adrian Muñiz , 19, with his first wife, Dayanara Torres , and 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with his third wife, Jennifer Lopez .

He will soon be adding to that group with the upcoming addition to the family.

Ferreira and Anthony got married on Jan. 28, at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). Along with the Beckhams, quite a few well-known faces were in attendance, including Salma Hayek Pinault and her husband, François-Henri Pinault , and Lin-Manuel Miranda .

The couple was first rumored to be dating in early 2022, and by May, the two were engaged.

While most people are familiar with Anthony for his work as a singer, songwriter, and actor, Ferreira might be less well-known. The 23-year-old is a Paraguayan model and former Miss Universe Paraguay.