Seminole, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Trip’s Diner in Seminole has closed and is now the Apple Butter Cafe

By Maggie Duffy,

10 days ago
Trip's Diner in Seminole has closed, and reopened Feb. 15 as the Apple Butter Cafe. [ MAGGIE DUFFY | Times ]

SEMINOLE — The Trip’s Diner location in Seminole has become the Apple Butter Cafe, opening today under new ownership.

Former Trip’s employee Shannon Lee confirmed she purchased the space Jan. 23 and has changed the restaurant’s name. The new spot’s vibe is similar to Trip’s, with breakfast and lunch served daily.

Lee announced the news on Facebook in January: “I DID A THING TODAY... I’m officially a Restaurant owner. I just closed on the deal. I’ve wanted my own Restaurant since I was a little girl. I’ve worked at Trips Diner seminole location nearly 9 years and Today I bought it.”

