Merced County, CA
The Fresno Bee

Three dead after car crosses median, rolls on top of truck in Merced County, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller,

8 days ago

Three people died when a driver crossed a Merced County highway median and ended up on top of their truck, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Three males, whose ages were not available, were in a 2016 Toyota Tacoma headed west on Highway 152 near Hilldale Road, which is west of Los Banos, about 4 p.m. Tuesday, CHP said.

A 21-year-old man in a 2021 Mercedes traveling the opposite way on Highway 152 lost control of his car, which careened across the center dirt median and overturned on top of the Tacoma, CHP said.

All three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. The Long Beach man in the Mercedes was transported to Doctor’s Hospital in Modesto with major injuries.

The impact of the collision threw debris, which struck a 2019 Toyota Highlander, but the two San Jose residents in the SUV were not injured, CHP said.

Officers said neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected of playing a factor in the triple fatal crash.

