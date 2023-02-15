Open in App
Beeville, TX
Ingleside Index

Mustang Powerlifters Place in Beeville competition

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478S4g_0koILvBb00

Photo Courtesy: Ingleside ISD

Ingleside Powerlifting competed in Beeville on Saturday, February 11 at the Trojan Invitational. The Varsity Boys team placed 5th with 16 points, the Varsity Girls team placed 7th with 7 points, and walked out of the meet with 7 individual medals, according to information from head coach Eric Jimenez.

Senior, Seth Morgan secured his third straight Outstanding Lifter award in the Heavyweight Division with a total of 1,750 lbs., and currently positioned himself in the first-place state rankings in the 220 weight class.

Senior, Haylee Marmolejo placed second in state in the current rankings for the 123-weight class. Haylee is 5 lbs. behind the first place ranked lifter in her weight class.

Ingleside Powerlifting will be traveling to Corpus Christi West Oso on Saturday, February 18, to compete at the Bears Invitational Powerlifting Meet.

Comments / 0
