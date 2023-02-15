Open in App
Ingleside, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside ISD Welcomes Travis Chrisman as New Athletic Director

By Rebecca Madden,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSJ4F_0koILptF00

Courtesy: Ingleside ISD

Travis Chrisman has been welcomed to the Mustang Family, as Ingleside Independent School District’s new athletic director and head football coach.

He was ultimately chosen for the post amongst 50 applicants and stood out because of his desire to “develop a program that incorporates our youth groups to engage and help prepare them for pre-athletics and remain competitive at the high school level,” according to Superintendent Troy Mircovich.

“Under Coach Chrisman’s leadership, we can expect a strong program that will begin at middle school and show success throughout high school,” Mircovich said. “We are confident that Coach Chrisman will continue to build on the greatness and develop student athletes who are competitive within our athletic program.”

Chrisman embodied all of the qualities that Mircovich, IISD administrators and board members had been looking for since former athletic director/head football coach Hunter Hamrick left the district in December 2022. Some of those qualities and characteristics, Mircovich said, include: a strong leader, good character, and someone who will always be there for IISD students.

“Our athletic programs have been successful over the years, so in our selection process, we wanted to select someone who could bring enhancements to our program,” Mircovich said. “We are confident that Coach Chrisman is a leader who will set the bar high and deliver the results that will develop a comprehensive program, which will start with our youth and continue throughout middle school and high school.”

The IISD Board of Trustees officially approved Chrisman as the new athletic director/ head football coach during a Feb. 2 special meeting.

According to a district press release, Chrisman had been the offensive coordinator at Champion HIgh School at Boerne Independent School District. He joins the Mustang Family with 11 years of coaching experience, including two years as a head football coach. The district shared that under his leadership, the Mustang football teams will “implement a multiple run/ play-action passing attack that will keep constant pressure on the defense.”

Chrisman is elated to be a part of IISD and the Mustang family, and recently shared with the district that he is ecstatic “to be able to come back to a community that have be so much during my 13 years of living in Ingleside.” He also considered the position and “opportunity of a lifetime.”

“My family and I are extremely excited to be Mustangs and can’t wait to get to work,” Chrisman said. “Go Mustangs!”

