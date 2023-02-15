Open in App
Lawrence, KS
The Kansas City Star

Gradey Dick hears the jeers of last name. Says KU coach Bill Self: ‘I think it fuels him’

By Shreyas Laddha,

10 days ago

Whenever Kansas guard Gradey Dick touched the ball, he heard a particular chant by the Oklahoma State faithful Tuesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

It was a vulgar, explicit take on his last name — a jeer that has become a constant in opposing arenas this season.

Dick relishes the chants and frequently plays better because of it, like he did Tuesday night. The freshman played his favorite role of spoiler, dropping a career-high 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting in KU’s 87-76 victory over OSU.

“He’s got a unique last name,” Kansas coach Bill Self said postgame. “He’s heard that since he was probably in third (or) fourth grade. I don’t think it bothers him at all. I actually think he likes it.

“I think it fuels him. The chants? You know, I’m there and I don’t think anything of the chants. If you are focused on the game, I think a lot of that stuff was just water off the back.”

Dick took it one step further.

“I love it,” Dick said. “I kind of like being the hated one. You are going into (an arena as) visitors and them doing their little chants, it definitely fuels the fire for sure.”

Dick dropped a modest eight points in the first half but caught fire in the second half. He scored 17 points, including 12 of KU’s 19 points in an early second-half run to take a commanding lead.

The freshman didn’t change his mindset at halftime.

“I just try to continue to be consistent,” Dick said. “When I have an open shot, take it. It’s really it. I say all the time it’s that short-term memory. I missed a couple of shots early but (didn’t) let it affect me.”

When the game hung in the balance, Dick showed his composure.

The guard received a pass from fellow freshman Zuby Ejiofor, squared up and knocked down the three-pointer to put Kansas up 10 — right after an OSU run pulled the Cowboys within striking distance with 6:05 to play.

Dick’s teammates have the utmost confidence in him, so they weren’t surprised by his play.

“He did great out there,” KU forward Jalen Wilson said. “He has no conscience when it comes to shooting the ball. That’s what makes a great shooter.

“Every time he shoots the ball, we think it’s going in — ust like he thinks it’s going in. Whenever a freshman (does) that it just shows his confidence.”

Dick is primarily known for his offense, but his defense also caught Wilson’s eye.

“It may go unnoticed, the way he was guarding at the end of the game,” Wilson said. “With all the intensity and moving his feet, … he had a great game on both ends.”

What does Self think Dick’s freshman season overall? Let’s just say he’s a fan.

“We’ve had some pretty good freshmen, including (Andrew) Wiggins, (Joel) Embiid and those cats,” Self said. “As far as having a freshman year, I would put his with just about any freshman that (I’ve) ever had.”

