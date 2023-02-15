Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Travis and Jason Kelce were in tears as they recalled seeing their mom after Super Bowl

By Pete Grathoff,

10 days ago

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, the Eagles center , said they didn’t like the “Kelce Bowl” talk attached to the game.

But the first-ever Super Bowl with brothers on opposite sidelines proved to be a touching storyline to the Chiefs’ victory.

Donna Kelce, the mother of the players, was interviewed by many national broadcast outlets and even brought cookies to the boys at the Super Bowl Opening Night festivities.

In addition to her split jersey that supports both sons, she wore different shoes and had a special jacket made.

That’s what Donna Kelce wore to the Super Bowl, and NFL Films shared this great video of mom finding both Travis and Jason after the game. Mom went through all the emotions with her sons.

Hours before the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, the Kelce brothers released the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast . One of the topics was their mother, who was a star all week before the game.

Both Travis and Jason shed tears as they recapped the emotions of seeing their mother on the field at State Farm Stadium after the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce in particular struggled to express his emotions without breaking down in tears.

“It was awesome that she was on top of the world for a week,” Jason said.

Travis added: “She was the heavyweight champ, man. She was on top of it and she shined the whole time. That was the coolest part. Mom, you actually killed it. Dad, you’ve been killing it.”

This is a clip from the podcast and both Kelce brothers had a tough time keeping their emotions in check. It’s really cool to see how proud they are of their mother and how much they love her.

