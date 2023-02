The classic craft cocktail lounge now encompasses 2,700 square feet at Phillips Place, up from 700 square feet initially. The expansion allowed for 86 additional seats and 13 tables, as well as increased kitchen capacity and a private entrance to streamline to-go orders.

ALSO READ: Cheerwine and NoDa Brewing collaborate on Cheerwine Ale

It is a sister concept to 800° Carolinas at that mixed-use development. Steven Jensen and Kyle O’Brien are behind those ventures, which opened in 2020 during the pandemic.

Jensen says the community has embraced Bar One and what it brings to the table.

Read more and check out photos of the new space here.

(WATCH BELOW: Sipping and sharing at Southern Distilling Company)