Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

6 people displaced, 2 hospitalized after Fort Collins apartment fire

By Stephanie Butzer,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uuZg_0koIGx8600

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people were hospitalized, six people were displaced and two pets died in a fire late Monday night in Fort Collins.

The Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) said its firefighters were dispatched to the Brookview Apartments along the 1200 block of E. Stuart Street around 11:28 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a couch and carpet on fire on the second floor of a multi-family structure. Two people were trying to escape, but one person was unable to, they learned.

As the authorities rushed to the scene, the response was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, according to PFA.

When they arrived at the scene, flames were rushing out of some second floor windows. The call was then upgraded to a third alarm, which is a rare occurrence in PFA’s jurisdiction and involves additional resources. PFA said it made this upgrade because of potential fire extension in the attic of the structure.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 15, 8am

Firefighters located the people in need. One person was carried down the stairs and transported to a hospital. A second person was able to exit by themselves and was also transported to a hospital.

Six people were displaced in the fire, PFA said. A dog and pet bull snake died.

Most of the building was saved from the flames, but the damage is estimated between $100,000 and $200,000. The unit where the fire started and the one below it will likely need to be rebuilt, PFA said. Two others had minor smoke damage.

Some first-floor residents were allowed back inside the building at 1:30 a.m.

The Red Cross is helping support some of the displaced residents.

A fire investigator determined the blaze was accidental and caused by an oil lamp.

PFA left the scene at 3 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd5Pj_0koIGx8600
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Charge dropped against officer in case of woman in police unit struck by train
Fort Lupton, CO1 day ago
Police investigating after multiple Denver schools receive threatening messages
Denver, CO1 day ago
Murder suspect in 1996 cold case of Terri Turachack is extradited to Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hazmat situation forced evacuation at Fort Collins apartment building
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Fort Collins man arrested after victim shot inside his vehicle
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
CU Boulder building evacuated Thursday for hazardous materials response
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Family demands answers after 19-year-old found dead near Denver shelter
Denver, CO1 day ago
Suspect in deadly Denver shooting arrested near Strasburg after pursuit
Denver, CO1 day ago
Family of 12-year-old auto theft suspect say vehicle owner should face charges
Denver, CO2 days ago
Man allegedly kidnapped elderly woman who was waiting in her vehicle
Fort Collins, CO3 days ago
Boulder police seeking more information after serious crash over the weekend
Boulder, CO4 days ago
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver
Denver, CO3 days ago
Man accused of killing JeffCo. K-9 denies fatally shooting dog, affidavit states
Golden, CO4 days ago
Car crashes into Denver brewery
Denver, CO4 days ago
Highs return to the 50s in Denver on Sunday, with mountain snow possible
Denver, CO16 hours ago
What's That?: NoCo Cat Cafe in Loveland
Loveland, CO2 days ago
How Colorado State Highway 95 became a half mile shorter
Westminster, CO4 days ago
Denver school rallying behind 7th grade student diagnosed with rare cancer
Denver, CO1 day ago
Wellington and Wilma Webb: Denver's first Black mayor, first lady
Denver, CO2 days ago
Central Park RTD station hit with another round of smash-and-grab break-ins
Denver, CO5 days ago
'We're back': Expansion and celebrations for Colorado breweries
Denver, CO1 day ago
The weekend will be warmer, a storm may bring snow to the mountains on Sunday
Denver, CO1 day ago
Subzero temperatures settle in Thursday morning across Colorado
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver Public Schools students push for return of school resource officers
Denver, CO2 days ago
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 24-26, 2023
Denver, CO1 day ago
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Denver International Airport
Denver, CO3 days ago
Denver snow forecast: What to expect including snow totals, impacts on commute
Denver, CO4 days ago
DU program helps refugees enter hospitality industry
Denver, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy