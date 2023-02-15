The Worst Countries for Press Freedom, According to Reporters Without Borders

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

One of the defining features of a free press is the ability to criticize government and bring institutional corruption to light. And just as press freedom is fundamental to democracy, it is also an existential threat to authoritarian regimes.

In dozens of countries around the world, journalists and media outlets serve as little more than government mouthpieces - and often not by choice. In these places, dissent in the press is often met with intimidation and violence.

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia has jailed multiple journalists who are openly critical of the invasion. Earlier, in 2020, Iran executed a journalist who ran a popular anti-government website. These punitive actions impact more than just the journalists involved and have a chilling effect on all media outlets. (Here is a look at the most corrupt countries in the world. )

Using the 2022 World Press Freedom Index from the independent journalism advocacy group Reporters Without Borders , or RSF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 26 countries with the least press freedom. We ranked countries by their index score, which RSF calculated using press survey data, reviewing 180 countries. We added GDP per capita and population data from the World Bank.

The index is broken down into five distinct subcategories: political context, which measures independence from political pressure; legal framework, a measure of journalistic censorship, discrimination, and legal protections; economic context, which accounts for the overall media business environment; sociocultural context, which includes the press’ ability to cover certain issues that may run counter to the prevailing culture; and finally, safety, a measure of the press’ ability to report without fear of mental, physical, or personal harm.

The countries with the least press freedom span the world from North America to Southeast Asia, and include both Russia and Iran. They are almost exclusively authoritarian and are generally poor. Though the countries on this list span the globe, the vast majority are located in Asia. (Here is a look at the countries the U.S. government doesn’t want you to go to .)

26. Russia

> Press freedom score in 2022: 38.8 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 51.3 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 27.0 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $12,195

> Population, 2021: 143,449,286

25. Afghanistan

> Press freedom score in 2022: 38.3 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Political context; 44.6 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 17.0 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $369

> Population, 2021: 40,099,462

24. Pakistan

> Press freedom score in 2022: 38.0 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Legal framework; 53.3 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 17.8 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $1,505

> Population, 2021: 231,402,117

23. Kuwait

> Press freedom score in 2022: 37.9 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Safety; 73.4 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Economic context; 19.4 out of 100

> 2020 GDP per capita: $24,300

> Population, 2021: 4,250,114

22. Venezuela

> Press freedom score in 2022: 37.8 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 47.5 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 31.2 out of 100

> 2014 GDP per capita: $15,976

> Population, 2021: 28,199,867

21. Nicaragua

> Press freedom score in 2022: 37.1 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 49.8 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 27.7 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $2,046

> Population, 2021: 6,850,540

20. Laos

> Press freedom score in 2022: 36.6 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Safety; 50.6 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Economic context; 20.9 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $2,536

> Population, 2021: 7,425,057

19. Bangladesh

> Press freedom score in 2022: 36.6 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 48.5 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 15.9 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $2,458

> Population, 2021: 169,356,251

18. Oman

> Press freedom score in 2022: 36.0 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Safety; 59.8 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Legal framework; 18.4 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $19,509

> Population, 2021: 4,520,471

17. Djibouti

> Press freedom score in 2022: 35.8 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Safety; 54.6 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Economic context; 16.1 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $3,150

> Population, 2021: 1,105,557

16. Honduras

> Press freedom score in 2022: 34.6 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Safety; 40.2 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 31.0 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $2,772

> Population, 2021: 10,278,345

15. Saudi Arabia

> Press freedom score in 2022: 33.7 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Safety; 38.8 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Legal framework; 22.4 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $23,186

> Population, 2021: 35,950,396

14. Bahrain

> Press freedom score in 2022: 31.0 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 39.7 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Economic context; 21.4 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $26,563

> Population, 2021: 1,463,265

13. Egypt

> Press freedom score in 2022: 30.2 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 44.3 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 17.6 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $3,699

> Population, 2021: 109,262,178

12. Yemen

> Press freedom score in 2022: 29.1 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Legal framework; 38.6 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 11.5 out of 100

> 2018 GDP per capita: $702

> Population, 2021: 32,981,641

11. Palestine

> Press freedom score in 2022: 29.0 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 36.5 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Economic context; 15.8 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $3,664

> Population, 2021: 4,922,749

10. Syria

> Press freedom score in 2022: 28.9 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 36.6 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 13.4 out of 100

> 2020 GDP per capita: $533

> Population, 2021: 21,324,367

9. Iraq

> Press freedom score in 2022: 28.6 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 40.7 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 18.3 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $4,775

> Population, 2021: 43,533,592

8. Cuba

> Press freedom score in 2022: 27.3 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Economic context; 39.8 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Legal framework; 15.8 out of 100

> 2020 GDP per capita: $9,500

> Population, 2021: 11,256,372

7. Vietnam

> Press freedom score in 2022: 26.1 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 34.7 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 17.4 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $3,756

> Population, 2021: 97,468,029

6. China

> Press freedom score in 2022: 25.2 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Sociocultural context; 33.3 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 15.8 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $12,556

> Population, 2021: 1,412,360,000

5. Myanmar

> Press freedom score in 2022: 25.0 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Political context; 40.4 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 4.6 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $1,210

> Population, 2021: 53,798,084

4. Turkmenistan

> Press freedom score in 2022: 25.0 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Safety; 35.7 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Economic context; 11.7 out of 100

> 2019 GDP per capita: $7,345

> Population, 2021: 6,341,855

3. Iran

> Press freedom score in 2022: 23.2 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Political context; 30.7 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 13.6 out of 100

> 2021 GDP per capita: $4,091

> Population, 2021: 87,923,432

2. Eritrea

> Press freedom score in 2022: 19.6 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Legal framework; 25.1 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Safety; 11.4 out of 100

> 2011 GDP per capita: $644

> Population, 2021: 3,620,312

1. North Korea

> Press freedom score in 2022: 13.9 out of 100

> Best area of press freedom: Legal framework; 22.8 out of 100

> Worst area of press freedom: Economic context; 0 out of 100

> GDP per capita: N/A

> Population, 2021: 25,971,909

