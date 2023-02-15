Open in App
Charlotte County, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Shorebird and seabird beach nesting season begins

By WFTX Digital Team,

8 days ago
Shorebird and seabird beach nesting season has begun in Florida.

Each nesting season, Charlotte County staff installs temporary fencing and educational signage around solitary and colony nesting areas to provide a safe buffer zone to nest and raise their young.

The county is advising beachgoers to avoid posted shorebird and seabird nesting areas and leave dogs at home.

They say dogs are seen as predators and have the potential to disturb critical nesting activities.

The state hosts many species of shorebirds and seabirds which nest directly on the sand of the coastal beaches.

For information, contact Susie Derheimer at 941-613-3223.

