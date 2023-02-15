West Virginia American Water Continues to Establish Alternative Drinking Water Source in Response to Ohio Train Derailment

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that the alternate intake on the Guyandotte River is now operational and currently supplying a majority of the water to its Huntington Water Treatment Plant. Work continues on increasing water flow from this temporary intake to supply all of the source water to the treatment plant. This precautionary measure follows a chemical release impacting the Ohio River due to a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The company implemented its business continuity plan last Friday, February 10, to temporarily switch its drinking water source, which required the installation of large pumping equipment and constructing more than 3,700 feet of aboveground water lines.

West Virginia American Water consulted with the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, which confirmed that no drinking water advisories need to be issued. Water quality testing of the Guyandotte River confirmed that samples meet all state and federal guidelines for drinking water sources.

West Virginia American Water continues to monitor water quality parameters on both rivers and has treatment options and further contingency plans it can implement as needed. Should the need arise to issue a drinking water advisory, customers will be immediately notified.