Mercedes woman dies in two-vehicle crash, DPS says

Jennifer Renee Trevino, 35, a resident of Mercedes, died at the scene, succumbing to injuries she sustained when the Dodge she was driving struck another vehicle and crashed into a canal, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for the Texas DPS.
The crash happened on FM 1425, north of Mile 8 Road in Mercedes, Montalvo said.
A preliminary investigation revealed a red Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on FM 1425 and struck a black Ford Fusion from behind, DPS said Wednesday morning.
Trevino, the driver of the Dodge, failed to control speed, DPS stated.
