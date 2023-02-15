Open in App
Mercedes, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes woman dies in two-vehicle crash, DPS says

By Gabriela GonzalezAlejandra Yañez,

8 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Jennifer Renee Trevino, 35, a resident of Mercedes, died at the scene, succumbing to injuries she sustained when the Dodge she was driving struck another vehicle and crashed into a canal, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for the Texas DPS.

The crash happened on FM 1425, north of Mile 8 Road in Mercedes, Montalvo said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a red Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on FM 1425 and struck a black Ford Fusion from behind, DPS said Wednesday morning.

Trevino, the driver of the Dodge, failed to control speed, DPS stated.

As a result of the crash, the Ford rolled over and the Dodge veered into a canal, authorities said.

DPS continues to investigate this fatal crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

