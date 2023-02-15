Open in App
La Mesa, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in La Mesa

By Jermaine Ong,

10 days ago
LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was taken to the hospital following a Wednesday morning multi-vehicle crash in La Mesa that was caused by a wrong-way driver.

The crash happened on the El Cajon Boulevard on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

Several witnesses told ABC 10News a driver was traveling in the wrong direction on eastbound I-8 when it entered the on-ramp and clipped one car and caused several other vehicles to collide.

The wrong-way driver continued onto La Mesa surface streets and was not located. A description of the wrong-way vehicle was not immediately available.

ABC 10News learned one driver was transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No other injuries were reported.

